Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A          “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker.  Guests include the Executive Director of Almost Home in Great Bend Leilani Schenkel. 

9A-10A           Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Thursday is reserved for “Newsmakers” and Chip will talk to those people in agriculture who are making headlines.

11A-11:30     County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of Juvenile Services for the 20th Judicial District Marissa Woodmansee and Community Case Manager Ryan Lichter.

11:30-Noon  “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn and Program Director Ashlee Bevan. 

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-2:30          Dave Ramsey Show 

2:30-6:30       Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals 

6:30-9P          ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-12P           ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”