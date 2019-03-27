Suspect wanted for man’s death in Kansas captured in California

CHEROKEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a homeless man in Kansas and have a suspect in custody.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff, on April 30, 2017, the body of 64-year-old James McFarland of Tulsa was discovered alongside a rural Cherokee County Kansas road.

Detectives identified Ty Bohlander and his mother Diana Bohlander, as suspects, leading to First Degree Murder charges being filed against both of them and arrest warrants issued, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

During the search for the Bohlander’s, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators obtained information leading them to believe they traveled to Aurora Colorado, Cheyenne Wyoming, and eventually to Southern California after killing McFarland.

Detectives have been working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshal’s Office in an effort to locate and apprehend the suspects,” continued Sheriff Groves.

Ty Bohlander was located and was placed under arrest last week by the Santa Monica Police Department in California. He is currently being held without bond in the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles where he is awaiting extradition back to Kansas. He is scheduled for a Southern California court appearance on April 9.

Authorities believe Diana Bohlander is still in the Santa Monica area and law enforcement there continue to search for her, according to Sheriff Groves.