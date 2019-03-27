Sheriff: Donkeys stolen from Saline County pasture

SALINE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating the reported theft of two young donkeys in Saline County.

James Brown, 66, Salina, reported that a two-week-old female donkey and a four-week-old male donkey were stolen from a pasture in the 2300 Block of West Farrelly Road sometime between 5p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The gate on the pasture appeared to have e tampered with and a piece of sheet metal that had been in the pasture had been moved. Brown speculated that whoever took the donkeys used the sheet metal to herd the donkeys and separate them from their mother, according to Soldan.

The donkeys were brown and each valued at $100.