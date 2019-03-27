Sen. Moran: the Green New Deal is damaging and irresponsible

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement after voting against the Green New Deal, sweeping environmental legislation that would upend nearly every sector of the Kansas and American economy:

“The Green New Deal is an irresponsible proposal that fails to recognize the significant advancements and efforts being made by Kansas farmers and ranchers to protect our soil, air and water. How we do things matters, and while we must continue working to conserve our environment, we ought to do so in a commonsense manner. Besides costing trillions of dollars, proposals contained in the Green New Deal would raise energy prices for Kansas families, harm small businesses and manufacturers and cost our state jobs.

“This ‘Deal’ is a divisive step backward that takes away from serious policy discussions about efforts to address our changing climate, and is yet another reminder that many coastal elites choose to overlook the significant contributions rural America makes to the issues facing our nation. As chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies, I remain committed to working in a bipartisan fashion to support NASA, NOAA and the research they conduct in climate science to encourage continued innovation.”