Priest suspected of financial crime at South Hutch church

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Catholic priest at a South Hutchinson church for possible financial crimes, according to Reno County Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Lutz.

“He has not been arrested. All I can confirm is that we are working a financial crime at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in South Hutchinson,” Lutz said in a text message.

Officials are still investigating whether the priest, Juan Garza, committed any crime. The Catholic Diocese of Wichita is the victim in this case.

Lutz wouldn’t say if the priest will be arrested at some point. “The case has not been sent to the D.A.’s office,” Lutz said.

Attempts to get a comment from the Diocese of Wichita were unsuccessful.