Police: 16-year-old Kan. girl arrested with loaded gun on school bus

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen found with a gun on a school bus.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance call in reference to a 38-year-old parent concerned about a handgun missing from her home, according to officer Charley Davidson.

The woman believed her 16-year-old daughter was in possession of the gun on a school bus. Offices located the juvenile on the bus at Maple and Glenn in Wichita with the loaded handgun in her backpack, according to Davidson.

Police arrested the juvenile without incident and booked her into the Juvenile Detention Center on requested charges of criminal possession of a firearm by a juvenile and theft, according to Davidson.

There were no threats made to any students, no disruptions to any school and no one was injured.

Investigators will present the case to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.