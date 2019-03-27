Plane flips in Kansas field during emergency landing

HARVEY COUNTY — A Kansas man survived a small plane crash just before 5:30p.m. Tuesday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Cessna 140 piloted by Bill V. Patton, 68, Wichita, suffered total engine failure at low altitude and low speed.

The pilot attempted an emergency landing in a field north of the runway at Newton City-County Airport.

The Cessna touched down just prior to reaching a fence. It struck the fence, a small tree, flipped over the nose and came to rest on the top.

Patton was not injured. The FAA will investigate the accident.