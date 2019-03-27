Panthers drop two in McPherson

The Great Bend Panther baseball season began yesterday with a pair of losses in McPherson.

Great Bend fell to McPherson 8-4 in the first game of the triangular. The Bullpups scored 6-runs in the first inning and the Panthers could not make up the difference the rest of the way.

The Panthers took on Andover in their second game of the day and lost 7-5. Great Bend once again fell behind early giving up three runs in the first inning and a single run in the second and third innings. A three run sixth got the Panthers close at 7-5 but that would end up being the final score.

Great Bend will open the home season Thursday against Wichita Independent at the Great Bend Sports Complex.