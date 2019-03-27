KBI: School resource officer arrested for rape, other sex crimes against children

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a school resource officer Wednesday following allegations of rape, and other sex crimes against children.

Just before 5 p.m., Mark A. Scheetz, 30, of Lansing, was arrested without incident in Bonner Springs, Kansas for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, and aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to a media release.

Scheetz has been employed for approximately one year as a school resource officer for the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Police Department, assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School.

Prior to that, he was employed by the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018. However, the alleged crimes are suspected to have occurred when Scheetz resided in Norton County between 2013 and 2015, and stem from reports that he engaged in sex acts with a minor, sent lewd photos to minors, and used electronic devices to solicit sex with minors.

Following his arrest, Scheetz was transported to Norton, Kan., where he will be held in the Norton County Jail.