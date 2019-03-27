Illegal immigrant convicted of rape in Kansas and deported is back in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A man convicted in the rape of a child under the age 14 and deported in February is back in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections Simon Rochel-Cervantes, 46, a citizen of Mexico, spent 7-years in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility for the rape and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

He was released and deported on February 19. On March 5, he was found in Sedgwick County, according to a media release from the United State Attorney.

Rochel-Cervantes is charged with unlawfully re-entering the United States after being deported.

If convicted, he faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI investigated.