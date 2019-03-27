GBRC – Creating healthy families in Barton County

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “Creating Healthy Families In Barton County” on Wednesday, March 27, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th Street).

The Healthy Families program is NEW to Barton County! Come learn the history of Healthy Families and hear how we partner with the families we serve. Our principal goal is to prevent childhood abuse and neglect, through support and partnership. Using strength-based practice, research-based methods and curriculum, we empower families to reduce stress in their lives. We invite you to come sit with us to learn more about our program, see a demonstration of our curriculum, and meet our Family Support Specialists. A light lunch will be provided for the first 20 participants. The speakers for this program will be Healthy Families Support Specialists.

A complete list of programs and class details can be found at the GBRC website at www.greatbendrec.com. Please contact the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755, ext 110, or stop by the office located at 1214 Stone Street for more information or with any questions you may have.