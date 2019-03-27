Former director of Kan. Inter-Faith ministry sentenced for embezzlement

WICHITA, KAN. – The former executive director of Inter-Faith Ministries in Wichita has been sentenced after he embezzled more than $100,000 dollars from a church in Wichita where he was a member.

According to a media release from the Sedgwick County Attorney, Garland Egerton, 66, Wichita, pled guilty to one count of theft on February 1, 2019.

A judge sentenced him Tuesday to 60 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 32 months in prison, according to the release.

Egerton was ordered to pay $129,556 in restitution. His lack of criminal history and the request of the church were cited in the court’s decision to grant probation. The defendant was also ordered to have no contact with the Unity of Wichita Church and attend a theft offender class.

After an audit, the church discovered $120,000 was missing. An audit showed the theft occurred from 2013 to 2018. Egerton was the bookkeeper for the church at the time. He left Inter-Faith Ministries last April.