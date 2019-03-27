Cop Shop (3/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/26)

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:52 p.m. an accident was reported at Garfield Avenue & NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.

Theft

At 3:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 815 SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Fire

At 1:41 p.m. a fire was reported at 1175 NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/26)

Chase All Units Standby

At 3:08 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a gold SUV for speeding at 7th & Macarthur Road. The vehicle failed to stop.

Theft

At 8 a.m. a theft was reported at 4107 10th Street.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 8:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 401 Buckeye Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:45 a.m. Nathan Manley was arrested at 2713 Morton Street.

Battery

At 4:18 p.m. Robert Isaac was arrested after battery LEO and battery at 2311 31st Street.

Theft

At 4:37 p.m. a possible theft was reported at 2616 23rd Street. No theft.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 4200 10th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 8:13 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:11 p.m. the K-9 was used at 7th Street & Odell Street.