Cop Shop (3/26)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/26)
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:52 p.m. an accident was reported at Garfield Avenue & NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.
Theft
At 3:14 p.m. a theft was reported at 815 SE 50 Road in Ellinwood.
Fire
At 1:41 p.m. a fire was reported at 1175 NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/26)
Chase All Units Standby
At 3:08 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a gold SUV for speeding at 7th & Macarthur Road. The vehicle failed to stop.
Theft
At 8 a.m. a theft was reported at 4107 10th Street.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 8:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 401 Buckeye Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:45 a.m. Nathan Manley was arrested at 2713 Morton Street.
Battery
At 4:18 p.m. Robert Isaac was arrested after battery LEO and battery at 2311 31st Street.
Theft
At 4:37 p.m. a possible theft was reported at 2616 23rd Street. No theft.
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:03 p.m. an accident was reported at 4200 10th Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 8:13 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1614 1/2 Lakin Avenue.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 11:11 p.m. the K-9 was used at 7th Street & Odell Street.