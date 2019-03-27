Barton’s Kohl earns conference pitcher of the week honors

bartonsports.com

Tia Kohl of the Barton Community College softball team has been voted the week six KJCCC Softball Pitcher of the Week.

The honor is Barton’s first pitching award of the season and the third consecutive week the Cougars have been distinguished as Betsy Parmley was named the week five player recipient with Hailey Pop being selected in week four.

Kohl was huge in the center circle last week helping the Cougars earn a pair of conference toad wins. Locked in a pitcher’s dual Wednesday in Colby, Kohl sent the first nine Trojans down in order before erasing a fourth inning hit-by-pitch by fielding a sac bunt for the first out then striking out the final two ending the threat. Kohl’s no-hit bid was spoiled in the fifth inning but stayed dialed in sending the next six batters down in order and 9-of-the-last-10 to protect the shutout.

Two days later in El Dorado, Kohl was pivotal in the Cougars’ biggest game of the year in snapping a number of streaks and most notable 13th ranked Butler’s 77 game conference winning streak. Going the distance for the win, Kohl picked her spots to attack the Grizzly hitters with the lone big mistake coming in the fifth on a two-run home run but ended the inning snaring a line drive back to the circle for a double play to squelch any Butler momentum.

Victorious in nine of the last ten games improving to 13-8 on the season, the Jayhawk East leading Cougars (7-1) return to conference play for a three-date home stand beginning with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch Wednesday versus Pratt Community College. The Cougars will then take on Dodge City Community College on Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch before winding up the home stretch next Wednesday against Independence Community College.