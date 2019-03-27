Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/26)

BOOKED: Xavier Carey of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Dylan Rogers-Gowdy of Great Bend on GBPD case for batter DV, bond set in lieu of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Nathan Manley of Great Bend on KDOC parole violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Randy Bartlett of Saline on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $1,200 cash only. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $327 cash only.

BOOKED: Robert Isaacs of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery, battery LEO, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Kenneth Weinhold on BTSO case for no DL, no insurance, and expired tag, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for FTA with a bond set in the amount of $2,500 C/S. Ellis County warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Miguel Gonzalez of Great Bend on Jackson County warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,008 cash only.

BOOKED: Jan Norwood of Great Bend on GBPD case for distribution of methamphetamine, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while suspended, unsafe stopping or failure to give proper signal, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Xavier Carey of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, posted $1,000 bond through Around The Clock.

RELEASED: Misty D. Bryant on Great Bend case for possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, posted bond of $10,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Dylan Roger-Gowdy of Great Bend on GBPD case for battery DV, posted $1,000 surety bond.

RELEASED: Alfonso Roman Jr. on BTDC case for probation violation after receiving order to be released.