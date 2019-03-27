Barton County accepts cold mix asphalt bid from Venture Corporation

Barton County Commissioners Monday accepted the bid from Venture Corporation for 25,000 tons of cold mix asphalt to be used for this year’s overlay projects on county roads.

The bid from Venture was the only one the county received which is usually the case. Since Venture is a local company, it is almost impossible for an outside firm to beat their price, a price that County Works Director Darren Williams says is very competitive.

At $7.91 per ton, the total cost to the county will be $197,750.

The County also furnishes all the aggregate and asphalt oil. By using county specifications, Venture will mix the asphalt at the county pit on South Washington in Great Bend.