Barton baseball splits at Redlands

The Barton Community College baseball team stepped out of conference play with a Tuesday trip to El Reno, Oklahoma, taking game one 3-0 over Redlands Community College (7-13) but dropping an extra inning bottom of the ninth walk-off home run 3-2 loss in spoiling the sweep attempt.

Now 20-7 on the season and atop the league standings at 9-3, the 20th ranked Cougars return to conference action at 1:00 p.m. Thursday traveling to Liberal, Kansas, to begin the first leg of a four-game set against Seward County Community College (6-6, 14-13). Weather permitting, the back end of the series is scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Lawson-Biggs Field.