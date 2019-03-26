William Wood

Dateline – Bryan, Texas

William Basil, “Bill” Wood

Born – Stephens County, Oklahoma, May 6, 1923, and Passed – March 23, 2019, in Bryan, Texas.

Bill graduated from High School in Velma, Oklahoma. Following graduation he entered the 8th Army Air Force and served from 1943 to 1945 with the 453rd Bombardment Group, 2nd Airborne Division. He was involved in the North France Campaign, the Ardennes Campaign, the Rhineland Campaign, and the Central Europe Campaign, completing 35 missions in a B-24.

Bill was employed by Halliburton Services for 37 years, retiring in 1984 in Pampa, TX. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #177 in Russell, KS, a member of the V.F.W. Post #1657 in Pampa, TX, and the Pampa Senior Citizens.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Blake Wood and Willie V. Wood, as well as by two brothers, V.B. Wood and F.B. Wood, all from Duncan, OK.

Survivors include: wife, Fern A. Wood; daughter, Barbara Dale and husband Owen; son, Randy Wood and wife Juanell, all living in Texas. Additionally he had, 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Claflin Cemetery, Claflin, KS, with Pastor Diane Webster presiding. Friends may call 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at donate.lls.org or in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.