Wheat crop update

The state of the Kansas winter wheat crop is a subject of interest at this point of the season, especially so this year because of the weather-induced delays in crop progress. K-State wheat production specialist Romulo Lollato gives an update of the state of the crop as well as the impact this late winter has had.

Romulo Lollato Audio

The uncooperative weather has resulted in two contrasting crops, the wheat that went into the ground early and the seed that was planted late. Because of that, Lolatto advises that if producers have not yet top-dressed their wheat with nitrogen fertilizer and were intending to do so, they should evaluate each field.

Romulo Lollato Audio

Monday’s National Agricultural Statistics Service report on the 2019 crop was mostly upbeat. It showed 7 percent of the state’s wheat is in excellent condition, with another 45 percent listed in good shape. It also rated 37 percent of the crop as fair, 8 percent as poor and 3 percent as very poor.