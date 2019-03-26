Wednesday Weather

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.