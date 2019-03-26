Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.