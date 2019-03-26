Tuesday Sports Headlines

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals selected the contract of first baseman Lucas Duda from Triple-A Omaha and waived outfielder Brian Goodwin on Monday as they continued to shape their opening day roster. Duda attended spring training with Minnesota on a minor league contract, was released last week and signed a minor league deal with the Royals on Friday. He gets a $1.25 million, one-year contract from Kansas City and the chance to earn $250,000 in performance bonuses.

UNDATED (AP) — Kansas City quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be a part of ABC’s coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on April 25. Mahomes will join “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts on set before the first pick. Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in his first season as a starter. He led the league with 50 touchdown passes and was second in passing yards with 5,097.

UNDATED (AP) — Missouri has submitted its appeals brief to the NCAA, taking the next step in attempting to limit or overturn what it believes are overly harsh sanctions in the case of a rogue former tutor. The school argued in the 64-page brief to the NCAA’s appeals committee that the penalties handed down Jan. 31 are contrary to NCAA precedent, were not supported or appropriate given the nature of the allegations, and could have a chilling effect on future NCAA enforcement.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Sweet 16 is set and Missouri State is crashing the party for the first time in 18 years. The 11th-seeded Lady Bears, who last got this far in 2001 when the team made its historic Final Four run, are the only double-digit seed to reach the regional semifinals. The Pac-12 continued to establish its dominance with five teams reaching the Sweet 16 for the second time in three years.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Juicy Landrum scored 20 points and No. 1 overall seed Baylor advanced to the women’s NCAA Sweet 16 for the 11th season in a row with a 102-63 win over California. The Big 12 champion Lady Bears were trailing late in the first quarter before a 25-2 run that turned their third NCAA meeting in six seasons against Cal into yet another lopsided victory. Baylor is off to Greensboro to play South Carolina, a team they beat by 25 points earlier this season.

UNDATED (AP) — The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament was a slap in the face to the Big 12, a league that habitually considers itself the toughest in college basketball. Regular-season co-champion Kansas State was beaten by UC Irvine in the biggest first-round upset. Conference tournament champion Iowa State lost to No. 11 seed Ohio State in what may have been the second-biggest upset. Texas Tech is the only team left standing.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Devante Jones had a season-high 32 points as Coastal Carolina got past West Virginia 109-91 in the second round of the College Basketball Invitational. West Virginia allowed its most points at home in program history, topping 107 by Notre Dame in 1971.

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — An injury has forced an opening day pitching change for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles put scheduled opening-day starter Alex Cobb on the 10-day injured list because of a strained right groin. He likely will be replaced by Andrew Cashner for Thursday’s game at the New York Yankees. Cobb’s last spring training outing was cut short after one inning Saturday because of the groin.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiger Woods is back in the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament for the first time since 2013, when it was held in Arizona and he was eliminated in the opening round. Now it is group play, assuring him of three matches. He’ll open against the PGA Tour rookie of the year Aaron Wise. The winners of the 16 groups advance to the knockout stage. Dustin Johnson is the No. 1 seed and has Hideki Matsuyama, Branden Grace and Chez Reavie. Jason Day is in the all-major champion group with Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson and Jim Furyk.

BOSTON (AP) — Arraignments were held in federal court in Boston Monday for a dozen sports coaches, test administrators and others caught up in a nationwide college admissions scam. All pleaded not guilty to participating. The defendants arrested in the Operation Varsity Blues investigation include former Georgetown tennis coach Gordon Ernst, former UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo and Wake Forest women’s volleyball coach Bill Ferguson. The coaches are charged with accepting bribes in exchange for helping students get into school by pretending they were athletic recruits.

Monday Scores

NIT Second Round

Final Colorado 76 Norfolk St. 60

CIT Second Round

Final CS Bakersfield 70 S. Utah 67

Final Texas Southern 94 Rio Grande 85

CBI Quarterfinals

Final Coastal Carolina 109 West Virginia 91

Final Loyola Marymount 81 Brown 63

Final DePaul 97 Longwood 89

Final South Florida 66 Utah Valley 57

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 119 Philadelphia 98

Final Memphis 115 Oklahoma City 103

Final Utah 125 Phoenix 92

Final 2OT Portland 148 Brooklyn 144

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Tampa Bay 2

Final N-Y Mets 9 Baltimore 7

Final Rochester 5 Minnesota 2

Final Detroit 9 1

Final Albuquerque 7 Colorado 3

Final Washington 5 N-Y Yankees 3

Final Milwaukee 10 Toronto 5

Final Omaha 3 Kansas City 2

Final St. Louis 6 Memphis 3

Final Houston 12 Pittsburgh 9

Final Chi Cubs 3 Boston 2

Final Chi White Sox 6 Arizona 3

Final Oakland 5 San Francisco 4

Final L-A Dodgers 8 L-A Angels 7

Final San Diego 8 Seattle 0

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 10 Texas 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 5

Miami at St. Louis 1:05 p.m., canceled