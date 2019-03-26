Planning Commission announce possible changes to zoning regulations

Barton County Commissioners Monday approved three applications of individuals for the Barton County Planning Commission. Two of the individuals, Billie Bonomo and Mary Ann Stoskopf, are long time members of the board while Ellinwood resident Kyle Krier will be on the planning commission for the first time. Environmental manager Judy Goreham appreciates the long time service of many of the planning commission members, but welcomes new individuals like Krier to add additional perspective.

The other six Planning Commission members include James Welch, Earl Moses, Wilmer Wegele, Toni Rice, Russell Carson and Penelope Gullett.

While getting the County Commissions approval for the three members to the Planning Commission Monday, Goreham also told them of some updates that are in the works for zoning regulations.

A public hearing will be held concerning the changes before the issue is brought back before Commissioners.

The Planning Commissions focus is to plan for proper growth and development in Barton County through enacting planning and zoning laws for protection of public health, safety and welfare.