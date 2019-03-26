NRCS schedules local work group meeting

The Barton County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service invites you to their annual Local Work Group Meeting on Saturday April 2, 2019 9:30 a.m. at American AgCredit, 5634 10th Street in Great Bend.

The purpose of this meeting is to get feedback from local producers, agricultural groups and all businesses, about USDA/NRCS programs such as Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) and Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) and the Cost Share programs available through the Barton County Conservation District.

This feedback will be routed through the Kansas State Conservationist along with the information gathered from all other counties in Kansas. It is also a good time to get information on programs you may not be aware are available to you.

You are encouraged to attend and bring your thoughts and ideas.