Large drug operation discovered in Barton County; 11 arrests made

Several weeks of investigation culminated in the execution of multiple search warrants Monday, March 25. The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the possession and distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs.

At about 11 a.m.,Sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel executed five search warrants at various locations in Barton County.

Deputies executed search warrants at 512 E. 4th Street in Ellinwood, 1408 11th Street in Great Bend, 2015 Holland Street in Great Bend, 2501 Cheyenne Drive in Great Bend and 36 Kiowa Road, just southeast of the Great Bend city limits.

Officers discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and at one location, a stolen firearm.

Eleven persons were arrested in the operation.

Arrested at 512 E. 4th St., Ellinwood:

Victoria Siefers, age 24 – possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia is being held in the Barton County Jail on $2500 bond. HAS POSTED BOND

Eric Torres, age 32 – possession of methamphetamine and failed to register as drug offender. Being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond. HAS POSTED BOND

Arrested at 1408 11th St., Great Bend:

Stephen Lee Contrerez II, age 31- possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Jennifer L Ogden, age 33 – possession of methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia. Being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Paul D. Pryor, age 41- distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia. Being held at the Barton County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Arrested at 2501 Cheyenne, Great Bend:

Debra Holder, age 35 – possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. HAS POSTED BOND

Jason Sohm, age 41- possession of methamphetamine within intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held in the Barton County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Arrested at 2015 Holland St., Great Bend:

Jennifer Hayes, age 36- possession of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp and distribution of methamphetamine. Being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Arrested at 36 Kiowa Road, Great Bend:

Brent Bretz, age 40 – distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, criminal use of a weapon and possession of stolen firearm. Being held in the Barton County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Arrested at 2423 Gano, Great Bend:

Beckie A. Eisenbarth, age 44 – three counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Arrested at 515 S. Bismark, Ellinwood:

Jeremy Lamb, age 35 – He has been charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine and no drug tax stamp. He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

This was the first phase of an ongoing operation. As is customary, as new information is developed in these drug cases, the Sheriff’s Office will follow the leads where they take them, further arrests are expected.

The Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Ellinwood Police Department, the Great Bend Police Department, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and a Game Warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.