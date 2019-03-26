Lady Cougars sweep Sterling JV

bartonsports.com

Coming off a big conference series last Friday night, the Barton Community College softball team returned to the diamond Monday taking care of a non-conference matchup hosting the junior varsity of Sterling College by playing the minimum innings in 19-0 and 10-2 victories.

Improving to 13-8 on the season, the Jayhawk East leading Cougars (7-1) return to conference play for a three-date homestand beginning with a 2:00 p.m. first pitch Wednesday versus Pratt Community College. The Cougars will then take on Dodge City Community College on Saturday for a 1:00 p.m. first pitch before winding up the home stretch next Wednesday against Independence Community College.