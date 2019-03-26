KBI: 1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at Kansas grocery store

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is assisting the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherryvale Police Department with an investigation into a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at a grocery store in Cherryvale.

According to a media release, just after 3:30 p.m., Monday, the Cherryvale Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the report of a man with a gun in the G&W Foods grocery store. When they arrived at the store at 216 N. Liberty St., they learned the armed man was an employee who was holding a coworker in an office in the northwest area of the store. They began to quickly evacuate employees and customers.

Soon after, gunshots were heard from the office. As authorities entered the office, they witnessed the 28-year-old suspect shoot himself. They also located his 39-year-old coworker suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male victim was flown to a hospital in Joplin. He underwent surgery, and his condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was stablized and then flown to a Tulsa hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.