Kansas felon jailed after 2-vehicle crash during police chase

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Two people injured in an accident during a police chase Monday in Sedgwick County.

Just after 12:30 Monday, a police officer was conducting a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala in the 1700 Block of North Minnesota Street, according to officer Paul Cruz.

The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Pete, refused to stop. As the suspect vehicle approached 13thstreet, it struck a Ford passenger vehicle occupied by two men, according to Cruz.

Following an investigation that shut down traffic in the area for a couple of hours, police arrested 21-year-old Michael Pete on requested charges of flee and elude law enforcement, criminal possession of a firearm, drug distribution, driving while suspended, speeding and additional traffic violations, according to the Sedgwick County Jail online report. He was not injured in the crash. Pete has a previous aggravated burglary conviction, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The driver and passenger in the Ford suffered only minor injuries, according to Cruz.