Kan. man sentenced for using Playpen website to access child porn

TOPEKA, KAN. —A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to eight years in federal prison for downloading child pornography from the internet, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister. In addition, he was ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution to victims.

Wesley Wagner, 54, White City, Kan., was convicted in October 2018 on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

During trial, the prosecutor presented evidence that the FBI seized a server belonging to a now-defunct website called Playpen that provided users access to child pornography. The FBI used computer forensics to identify hundreds of the site’s users, including Wagner. Based on that information, the FBI obtained a warrant to search the defendant’s home.