Indictment: Suspect smuggled 50 pounds of meth into Kansas

WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was indicted Tuesday on a federal charge of smuggling more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine into Kansas, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jesus Antonio Garcia-Maldonado, 36, Panorama City, Calif., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute approximately 23 kilograms of methamphetamine. Garcia-Maldonado was stopped for a traffic violation in Clark County, Kan.

Officers found the drugs under the seats and hidden in rear quarter panels of the car. The car was rented in San Diego, Calif.

If convicted, he faces not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.