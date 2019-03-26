House unanimously passes bill to promote Sen. Dole to Army Colonel

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the House unanimously passed legislation to promote former U.S. Senator Bob Dole to the grade of colonel in the U.S. Army. Congressman Marshall met with Senator Dole today to deliver the great news of the bill’s passage. Now with the legislation through both the House and the Senate, it will head to the president’s desk for final signage.

“I was so proud to see the House quickly recognize and pass this bill honoring our legendary Kansas Senator, Bob Dole,” Rep. Marshall said. “There is no one I can think of more deserving of this honorary promotion than our true Kansas hero, Senator Dole.”

In January, Rep. Marshall introduced this bill in the House as a companion bill to the Senate legislation sponsored by Senator Pat Roberts and Senator Jerry Moran.

“I’m glad Senator Bob Dole is one step closer to receiving the honorary military promotion he has earned, during his lifetime of service to our great nation,” said Sen. Roberts. “Sen. Dole is Kansas’ favorite son and an American hero.”

“From Senator Bob Dole’s time in the military and in Congress, to his continued leadership on veterans, hunger and disability issues, he is a true model of public service for Kansans and all Americans,” said Sen. Moran. “It is only fitting that Senator Dole be promoted for his exemplary service and sacrifice as an Army officer and I am so pleased that this resolution is headed to the president’s desk for signature.”

In 1942, while he was a student at the University of Kansas, Senator Dole registered for the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps. He was called to active duty the following year and served in World War II. While deployed as an infantry lieutenant, he was severely wounded in combat and was twice cited for acts of heroism under fire. He finished his military service with two Purple Hearts and two awards of the Bronze Star Medal with “V” device for valor. He was also awarded the American Campaign Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

This legislation to grant an honorary military promotion for Senator Bob Dole was supported by the entire Kansas Delegation.

“Senator Dole is one of Kansas’ favorite sons and a national icon who well deserves this promotion,” said Rep. Ron Estes. “In addition to his admirable public service in Congress and tireless advocacy for veterans, Dole’s heroic actions in World War II continue to inspire Kansans and generations of Americans around the country. I’m proud to join the Kansas delegation in supporting this promotion.”

“Bob Dole is the definition of a Statesman and a Patriot. There is no one more deserving of this honor,” said Congressman Watkins said.

“Senator Bob Dole is a decorated military veteran, dedicated public servant, and proud Kansan,” Congresswoman Davids said. “He made a significant impact on not only the state of Kansas, but the entire country, and he is more than deserving of this honorary promotion for his decades of service to our nation.”