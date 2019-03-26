Great Bend looking at possible impact of RV parks

At the end of February, the City of Great Bend sent representatives to Omaha, Nebraska for a trade show to showcase Great Bend. One of their main promotions was Cheyenne Bottoms and the Kansas Wetlands Education Center.

Great Bend Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Christina Hayes says one repeated question they heard at the trade show was if Great Bend had parking for recreational vehicles (RV).

When given a fact sheet on the economic impact of the RV industry in Kansas, Hayes noted it might be worth looking into an RV park in the future for Great Bend.

According to the 2017 study from RV Industry Association, RV campgrounds and travel brought in $50.5 million to the Kansas economy.