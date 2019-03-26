First responders dinner in Hoisington on April 25

In appreciation of the area’s first responders from Ellinwood, Claflin, and Hoisington, the Hoisington Masonic Lodge # 331 will prepare a free dinner for first responders.

The free dinner will include pork chops, baked potato, green beans, and salad. The dinner will be Thursday, April 25 at the Hoisington Masonic Lodge, 2nd and Vine in Hoisington.

RSVP’s are requested for individual responders by April 15. In Hoisington, contact Ron Bailey or Jim Morris…in Ellinwood, Dan Davis…and in Claflin, Darin Martin.