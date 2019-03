Cop Shop (3/25)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (3/25)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:42 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 207.

At 6:20 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

At 2:56 p.m. an accident was reported at 30 SE 10 Road.

Theft

At 2:33 p.m. a theft was reported at NW 50 Avenue & NW 100 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:38 p.m. an accident was reported at 593 NW 10 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (3/25)

Sick Person

At 7:45 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1901 Van Buren Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:57 a.m. possible criminal damage was reported at 2545 10th Street. No damage.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 11:01 a.m. the K-9 was used at 2015 Holland Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:16 p.m. an accident was reported at 3909 10th Street.

Back Pain

At 2:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 5926 Eisenhower Avenue.

Fire

At 4:02 p.m. a possible burning was reported at 1004 8th Street.

Injury Accident

At 4:33 p.m. minor injuries were reported at 16th Street & Morton Street.

Theft

At 5:36 p.m .theft of a tag was reported at 701 Morton Street.

Breathing Problems

At 8 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2208 McCormick Street.

3/26

Chase All Units Standby

At 3:08 a.m. an officer attempted to stop a gold SUV for speeding, vehicle failed to stop at 7th Street & Macarthur Road.