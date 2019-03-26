Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (3/25)

BOOKED: Steven Lee Contrerez II on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chance Yoho-Stottler of Hays on Rush County District Court case for aggravated robbery with a bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jesus Leyva of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, no bond with 160 days in jail. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, no bond with 30 days in jail.

BOOKED: Debra Holder on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Victoria Siefers on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz on BTSO case for distribution of methamphetamine, and no drug tax stamp, bond is set in the amount of $100,000 C/S. BTSO case for distribution of meth, no drug tax stamp, criminal use of a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

BOOKED: Jason Sohm on BTDC case for distribution with 1,000 of school, no drug tax stamp, bond is set in the amount of $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Paul Pryor of Great Bend on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, no drug tax stamp. BTDC case for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Eric Torres on BTSO case for failure to register, bond is set in the amount of $5,000 C/S. BTSO case for possession of meth, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jennifer Ogden on BTSO case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, bond is set in the amount of $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeremy Lamb on BTDC case for distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jennifer Hayes on GBPD case for distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, bond set at $100,000 C/S. GBPD case for distribution of meth, no drug tax stamp, bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Beckie Eisenbarth of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for distribution of methamphetamine, no drug tax stamp, bond at $50,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for distribution of meth, no drug tax stamp, bond of $50,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for distribution of meth, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Tristan Shaver of Larned on BTDC case for time served.

RELEASED: Jeanna Richter on GBMC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Buckley on BTDC warrant for probation violation, possession of controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia after receiving order of release from the courts.

RELEASED: Debra Holder of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 bond.

RELEASED: Victoria Seifers on BTDC case for possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia after posting $2,500 bond.

RELEASED: Nichole Walker on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving her time in full.

RELEASED: Eric Torres on BTSO case for failure to register, also for possession of meth after posting $5,000 and $10,000 surety bond.