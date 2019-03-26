ABBB named Midwest Regional Leader by Accounting Today

BUSINESS NEWS Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chtd. (ABBB) is pleased to announce that the firm has been recognized as a Midwest Regional Leader by Accounting Today.

ABBB is one of three firms headquartered in Kansas named as a Regional Leader. The Midwest Region is comprised of firms in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. This region accounted for $1,650.38 million in total revenue. Firms in the Midwest averaged 8.30% growth.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized among this group of leading accounting firms,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner of ABBB. “This recognition is made possible by our incredible team and clients!”