Krispy Kreme sales benefit Sunflower’s Invest in Kids Club

Anyone who wants to enjoy some Krispy Kreme donuts and share them with friends and colleagues is encouraged to order a dozen or more to help the Invest in Kids Club at Sunflower Diversified Services, said Connie Oetken, director of development.

Oetken noted that donut-pickup day is April 24, which also is Professional Administrative Assistant Day.

“Employers might want to reward their staffs with the original Krispy Kreme glazed donuts during this nationally recognized event,” Oetken said. “This would be a great opportunity for bosses to recognize their employees’ hard work with a tasty treat.”

“Or you might just want a dozen or two for your family and friends,” she added.

“Everyone who purchases the Krispy Kremes can be assured all proceeds will be used to directly support children at our Early Education Center and Incredible Years Preschool.”

Cost is $10 per dozen; orders are being taken through April 16. On April 24, the donuts may be picked up at one of four locations: Pizza Hut in Larned; Gather in Ellinwood; city office in St. John; and Sunflower Recycling Center,

5523 10th Street in Great Bend.

“Our Invest in Kids Club has played a significant role in the lives of infants, toddlers and their families for several years,” Oetken said. “But the needs continue to grow. Those who buy some Krispy Kremes can be assured their contributions will directly help local and area children and their families.”

“Our professional therapists and teachers offer the supports children need to reach their developmental milestones. Many disabilities and delays can be alleviated or overcome.”

Orders may be placed by calling 620-792-4087 or visiting www.sunflowerdiv.com/events/krispy-kremes-for-kids. Credit cards must be used for online orders; others will be paid by cash or check.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. The non-profit agency is in its 53rd year.