Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.