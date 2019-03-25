Police: Kan. man allegedly threatened hospital security guards

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged criminal threat against two hospital employees.

Just after 6:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to Salina Regional Health, 400 South Santa Fe, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.

A 28-year-old man in the hospital emergency room had become agitated, was acting in a disorderly manner and allegedly threated to harm two security hospital security guards as he left the hospital. The suspect identified as Christopher Garrison walked south from the hospital and police arrested him in the 600 Block of South Santa Fe, according to Forrester.

He was booked on requested charges of criminal threat and interference with a law enforcement officer, according to Forrester.