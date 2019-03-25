New building construction leads to additional paperwork

Barton County Commissioners Monday signed off on a new Household Hazardous Waste Operating Plan and permit that had already been approved by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. According to Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock, the new plan and permit was needed after the county constructed a building at the location in the summer of 2018 to better serve the public through the recycling program.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Hathcock says the extra paperwork that had to be completed was worth it in order to have the new building that has served the program well.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The new plan and permit is virtually the same as the old one with some minor operational changes to explain how the building is used.

Household hazardous waste is collected from April through October.