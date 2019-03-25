Monday Sports Headlines

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Texas Tech dominated on defense once again and, boosted by Jarrett Culver’s 16 points and 10 rebounds, shut down Buffalo 78-58 to reach the Sweet 16 for the second straight year. The third-seeded Red Raiders broke away with a 27-3 burst that spanned both halves. They’ll next face Michigan in the West Regional semifinals. Sixth-seeded Buffalo had won 13 in a row and was averaging over 85 points per game, fifth-best in the nation.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane had 30 points as TCU defeated Nebraska 88-72 in the second round of the NIT. Bane shot 6 for 9 from deep.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kerwin Roach II had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists as Texas narrowly beat Xavier 78-76 in overtime in the second round of the NIT. Roach was fouled on a drive with 20.2 seconds left in overtime and hit 1 of 2 free throws before getting two more attempts after an offensive rebound.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wichita State to a 63-55 win over Clemson in the second round of the NIT on Sunday. Wichita State plays top-seeded Indiana on Thursday night in the quarterfinals.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Top seed Duke will take on Virginia Tech in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament regional semifinals. Zion Williamson poured in 32 points and RJ Barrett scored on a putback to put the Blue Devils ahead in a 77-76 triumph over UCF. Kerry Blackshear had 19 points and the Hokies advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 52 years by beating 12th-seeded Liberty 67-58.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 1 Virginia and Oregon will square off in the regional semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Mamadi Diakite scored 14 points and had nine rebounds as the Cavaliers knocked off Oklahoma, 63-51. The Ducks are the lone double-digit seed remaining after Payton Pritchard scored 18 points in their 73-54 thumping of UC Irvine.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Houston and Texas Tech have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament by winning at Tulsa on Sunday. Corey Davis Jr. had 21 points and the Cougars reached the regional semifinals for the first time in 35 years by topping No. 11 Ohio State, 74-59. Jarrett Culver had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Norense Odiase (oh-dee-AH’-see) added 14 points and 15 boards as the Red Raiders hammered Buffalo, 78-58.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Top seed North Carolina and No. 2 Tennessee have reached the NCAA men’s basketball tournament regional semifinals with Sunday’s wins at Columbus, Ohio. Luke Maye delivered 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ 81-59 romp over Washington. The Volunteers blew a 25-point lead before Grant Williams scored six of his 19 points in overtime to push Tennessee past Iowa, 83-77.

BOSTON (AP) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced on Instagram that he is retiring after nine NFL seasons. He called it the biggest decision of his life and thanked team owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick for the opportunity to play in the league. Taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft, Gronkowski had 521 career receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.

Sunday Scores

NCAA Second Round

WEST

Final Texas Tech 78 Buffalo 58

SOUTH

Final Oregon 73 UC Irvine 54

Final OT Tennessee 83 Iowa 77

Final Virginia 63 Oklahoma 51

EAST

Final Duke 77 UCF 76

Final Virginia Tech 67 Liberty 58

MIDWEST

Final Houston 74 Ohio St. 59

Final North Carolina 81 Washington 59

NIT Second Round

Final Texas 78 Xavier 76

Final Wichita St. 63 Clemson 55

Final NC State 78 Harvard 77

Final TCU 88 Nebraska 72

CIT Second Round

Final Presbyterian 77 Robert Morris 70