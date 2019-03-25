Monday designated “Central Plains Oilers Boys Basketball Day”

Central Plains High School student athletes are getting very familiar with the surroundings of the Commission Room in the Barton County Courthouse. In the past year, Commissioners have honored both the girls basketball team and the Oiler football team for winning state championships. Monday, the Oiler boys were back, this time to be in attendance as the board designated Monday as Central Plains Oilers Boys Basketball Day in Barton County. Central Plains principal Toby Holmes presented the team to Commissioners.

Toby Holmes Audio

The Oilers won the 1A State Championship earlier this month by beating rival St. John in the championship game in Dodge City. It was their second straight state title and second straight unbeaten season. The Oilers will enter next season with a 53-game winning streak.