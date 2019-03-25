Living with bats at Fort Larned

Fort Larned National Historic Site, Larned, Kansas, invites the public to learn all about bats at our bat program on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. until noon in the fort’s visitor center. This presentation lecture, delivered by one of our Student Conservation Association interns will help dispel inaccurate myths and information about bats which often drives the public to fear these amazing and beneficial creatures. Visitors attending the program on March 30th will be exposed to the wonderful world of bat biodiversity, their ecological significance, conservation issues facing bats, and what individuals can do to help promote a healthy bat population which in turn greatly benefits the farming community and general public. The lecture will be followed up with time for questions and answers as well as information for further education and assistance with bat issues and bat house design. Coffee and cold drinks will be served.

If you are unable to attend but are interested in learning more about bats, bat houses and conservation issues facing bats please visit: merlintuttle.org,www.batmanagement.com, and www.batcon.org. For more information call Ellen Jones or Ethan Grennan at 620-285-6911. As citizen scientist you can watch, help protect, and monitor your own local bat populations by creating habitat, installing bat houses, keeping counts of colonies as they emerge for the night and by continuing to learn and teach others what you practice. Fort Larned is excited to teach the public about bats and hopes to see you there! All events and activities at Fort Larned are free to the public.

Fort Larned National Historic Site is located six miles west of Larned on Kansas Highway 156. Information on visiting is on the internet at www.nps.gov/fols, or by calling 620-285-6911, or email to fols_superintendent@nps.gov. For information on area tourism partners, lodging, dining, and community services go to www.larnedks.org or call (620) 285-6916.