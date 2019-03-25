Kansas woman dead, man hospitalized after head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 3p.m. Sunday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1995 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Dwight Dean Sharp, 66, Council Grove was northbound on Kansas 177 two miles south of Interstate 70.

The pickup traveled left of center and struck a 2011 Subaru Outback driven by Jacobson, Kayla Marie Jacobson, 31, Alta Vista, head-on.

Jacobson was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Johnson Funeral Home in Junction City. Life Flight transported Sharp to a hospital in Topeka. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.