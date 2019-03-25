Kansas State Fair announces grandstand acts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair on Monday announced acts for the Nex-Tech Wireless Grandstand concert series.

According to a media release, a Kansas native will kick off the 10-day event. Successful Nashville songwriter Nicolle Galyon, who hails from Sterling, will grace the grandstand stage Sept. 6. In February, she was honored with a Country Music Association Triple Play Award, which honors songwriters who have achieved three No. 1 hits in a one-year period.

Galyon will open for American radio personality and 2018 “Dancing with the Stars” mirrorball winner Bobby Bones, who will perform with his comedy show Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots.

Meanwhile, longtime country crooner Billy Currington with 11 chart-toppers will perform on Sept. 7.

Contemporary Christian singers Francesca Battistelli and Zach Williams, both with Grammy and Dove awards on their resume, will perform Sept. 11.

The lineup also includes rock band Skillet on Sept. 8 and rising country star Lauren Alaina with Mitchell Tenpenny on Sept. 13.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, April 5.

.

Residents can snag tickets one day earlier on April 4 by signing up for the fair’s email list at www.KansasStateFair.com.

Prices include gate admission if purchased by Aug. 11.