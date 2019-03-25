Kansas man jailed for burglary, child endangerment after weekend standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a weekend standoff.

Just after 11:00 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of SW Saline Street in Topeka for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to Lt. Aaron Jones.

That call resulted in the issuance of a “BOLO” (Be On the Look Out) for 22-year-old Andrew Kobel of Topeka. The BOLO was for Kobel’s arrest based on suspicion of committing aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping, battery (domestic) and child endangerment.

Just before 3p.m. Sunday, an officer checking the area saw Kobel near the house. When Kobel saw the officer he ran into the house and remained inside despite notifications via knocking on the door, emergency sirens, and hailing by a public announcement speaker to surrender to officers.

At approximately 4:15 pm, Kobel did surrender to officers and was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping, domestic battery, child endangerment and Interference for running into the house and refusing to exit, according to Lt. Jones.