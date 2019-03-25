Kan. teen in stolen car hospitalized, arrested for DUI crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen following an injury crash in a reported stolen vehicle.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a deputy advised that he was following a stolen vehicle south on Interstate 235 near Seneca in Wichita, according to Lt. Tim Myers.

The vehicle was a silver 2008 Ford Focus reported stolen by Andover police. The deputy advised that he would follow the vehicle until other deputies arrived. The Focus was following all traffic laws at that time.

The Focus exited the Interstate at MacArthur and turned east. The deputy continued following the vehicle until it pulled into the gas station on the southwest corner of MacArthur and Broadway. The deputy activated his emergency equipment as the suspect vehicle pulled up to the gas pumps and stopped. The suspect vehicle sat stationary for 4-5 seconds until the deputy exited his vehicle and told the driver to exit her car. The suspect vehicle then fled from the stop and went south on Broadway.

The deputy was not pursuing the vehicle but watching it as he travelled south on Broadway. A short time later he advised that the vehicle was involved in a crash at 47th Street South and Broadway where it had run the red light and struck a 2014 Lincoln MKZ.

The driver of the Focus attempted to flee and was taken into custody by another deputy. She was identified as 17-year-old white female. She was transported by a deputy to a local hospital and later booked into Juvenile Detention for Aggravated Battery-Reckless, Felony Flee & Elude, Possession of Stolen Property, DUI and No Driver’s License, according to Myers.

The driver of the Lincoln Beverly Joann Bair, 87, and a passenger Melissa J. Heinzman, 45, were transported by ambulance Via Christi, according to Myers.