Kan. man admits distributing meth from Satan’s Disciples gang

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to nine years in federal prison for trafficking in methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Earnest Preston Crawford, III, 30, Atchison, Kan., pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In his plea, Crawford admitted that investigators arranged to make a series of controlled buys from Crawford at his residence in the 600 block of North 10th Street in Atchison.

Investigators learned Crawford was getting his methamphetamine from members of the Satan’s Disciples street gang. He was regularly purchasing pounds of methamphetamine for $6,000 to $10,000.