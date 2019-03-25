Kan. congressional delegation comments on Mueller report, AG’s summary

WASHINGTON — Three members of the Kansas congressional delegation have made statements on the report issued Friday from Robert Mueller and his investigation into President Trump’s campaign and collusion with Russia and the additional communication Sunday from Attorney General William Barr.

Special Counsel Mueller concluded there was no collusion and, along with DOJ, determined no obstruction. With this investigation behind us, we must work to address the many issues facing our nation with less division and more cooperation for a better nation and more secure world. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) March 25, 2019

For 2 years we’ve called this investigation out for exactly what it was- a witch hunt. Absolutely no collusion, and the most expensive ‘nothing burger’ I’ve ever seen — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 24, 2019

Kansas Fourth District congressman Ron Estes said, “I have reviewed Attorney General William Barr’s Special Counsel summary to Congress that concludes what many in the United States already know: there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election,” said Rep. Estes.

“After months of calling for the Special Counsel’s protection, Democrats now say his report is insufficient, even after millions of dollars spent for nearly two years, 19 lawyers and 40 FBI agents, more than 2,800 subpoenas, and nearly 500 search warrants. I’m hopeful that with the conclusion of the Special Counsel, our country can come together and move past the bitter partisan divide of the previous presidential election.”

Kansas Senator Pat Roberts and House members Sharice Davids, and Steve Watkins have not released statements on the report.