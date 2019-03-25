John O’Connor

March 25, 2019

Stay in touch! Activate that keyboard and chat with us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. I’ll reply next week in this space.

Greetings, loyal reader, and welcome to Week 392 of Reckless Thoughts from a Restless Mind, the literary effort that asks the burning question: mind? What mind?

I enjoy an occasional YouTube music video, primarily Stuff From Olden Times. It’s amazing how much is on there. So, it follows that I should do my First Top Five List of favorite video gems. If you have faves of your own, tell us so we can check them out.

NOTE: There are often several versions of each song on YouTube. If I figure there might be some confusion, I’ll give you suggestions on which one to pick.

1. Summertime Blues-The late great Eddie Cochran in a black-and-white (posted by Albertadancer) non-lip-synced appearance from some TV show, maybe Canadian. Big sign behind him says ‘Hadley’s Dance Party.’ Classic hard-driving rock and roll from ‘round about 1960. The Beatles (before they hit it big) came to see him perform on his British tour.

2. I Got a Gal in Kalamazoo-Glen Miller Band with Tex Beneke. This is a movie clip from ‘Orchestra Wives,’ about 7:42 long. Make sure you see the whole thing because the Nicholas Brothers come on right after Tex and perform one of the most amazing dance sequences you will ever see.

3. Back in the USA- The Chuck Berry classic with the master himself, and a flame-throwing vocal performance by Linda Ronstadt. Chuck is part of it, too, but he graciously lets her take the spotlight. And yes, that’s Keith Richards of the Stones doin’ the “yeah yeah yeah yeah” part behind Linda. MAKE SURE you get the video (3:27 long) that has Chuck introducing her. It was shot in St. Louis at his 60th birthday concert. It’s a little sad to realize that he’s gone now and Linda does not sing anymore due to illness. But what a joy-filled performance this was.

4. One For My Baby (And One More For the Road) by Frank Sinatra—There are a couple versions on YouTube; this is the old black and white clip (posted by Jan Hammer, 4:42 long) with him sitting at a bar. Enjoy a master singer at work, and what a kick to see him light a match (and just watch it burn) for his cigarette in-between lyric lines.

5. Route 66- Bobby Troup, a 1964 performance in Japan. Here’s the man who wrote it, doing the original very hip jazzy version of the song. Even with the buzz cut he was ultra-cool. You’re right, he and wife Julie London also produced and starred in the ‘70s hit TV series Emergency!

Well, that’s my five for this time. I had to cut it down from about 15. We’ll do some more another time. Hope you enjoy them.

We had a couple of very popular questions this time around in the trivia department. ‘Doughboys’ was a hit, with Victoria, Tom and Vicki giving us the name by which WW1 soldiers were known. The moniker actually dates back to the Civil War.

The question about the local A&W showing up in a movie prompted a lot of response. Tom, Terry, Roger, Vicki and Eldon knew that it was the movie ‘In Cold Blood,’ a mostly true account of the Clutter murders of 1959. Eldon supplied more detail: he said there was a Pawnee Rock scene in it also. He also said that the late Larry Bryant, well-known local funeral director, was at the movie just behind Eldon. Turns out Larry had been on the ambulance run to the Clutter home and provided more facts about the case.

Re: the Dr. Krueger office question, Victoria said she remembered him at Forest and Polk, the location which Dr. Marshall later used for years. Hmmm, that’s certainly possible, but I recall a different location for him, the one he had when our daughter was a patient of his. Any takers?

So, that question is still ‘open,’ as is the one about the two unusual sounds in Buddy Holly’s hit ‘Everyday.’ One of these sounds is machine-made, one is very human in origin. Both of these are, shall we say, ‘researchable.’

And we’re still looking for the GBHS football coach who followed Sherm Price in the ‘70s.

Victoria also suggested another question: where was Dr. Shivel’s office? We await your reply.

Here’s another new one: Where was Papa Murphy’s originally located?

In other business, Victoria enjoyed my ‘gum thing’ from last week and said one of her favorites was Big Red. Love that cinnamon.

Eldon asked if the website could use a darker font for this (and other) articles. The light blue-gray font is a little hard to read, especially for ‘mature’ eyes. I agree. Do you? If we get enough response, I will ask our tech wizards if they can do something about it.

Okay, that’s a wrap. I need to go outside and track down any late-breaking dandelions.

Have a nice week.

John