Great Bend does attract the occasional bus tour

When many people think of guided tours, they probably think about huge tourist destinations and not about Great Bend. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the city does receive occasional bus tours.

Earlier this month a cemetery tour from Wichita stopped in Great Bend to view the gravesites. Hayes says these tours happen more often than they even know because the famous filmmaker and author Oscar Micheaux is buried at the Great Bend Cemetery.

Hayes acknowledged that attracting large conventions to come to Great Bend is one of her focuses in 2019, but next year there will be more of an emphasis to recruit bus tours.

Great Bend will be a stopping point for the 2019 Quilting Shop Hop Bus Tour in mid-June. The quilt enthusiasts will depart Elkhart on Wednesday, June 12 and make stops along their path to Kansas City for the Quilt Festival. Each one of their stops will allow for shopping at antique stores and local dining.